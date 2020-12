Related videos from verified sources DETR says some UI claimants may have accounts frozen, transaction blocked



DETR says some unemployment insurance claimants may have their accounts frozen or transactions blocked. If your card is valid and it was blocked or frozen, it could take five to seven days for the.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:36 Published 29 minutes ago Young couple accused of killing dog



21-year-old Hannah Carr and 21-year-old Kayla Barnum were arrested on Dec. 19 and are facing felony charges of willful and malicious torture, maiming and/or killing of an animal. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 31 minutes ago How much you'll get with new stimulus checks



Late last night Congress passed one of the largest economic relief bills in history, which now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for signature. If he signs it, new forms of direct payments will be.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:05 Published 4 hours ago