Video Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate - Duration: 01:16s - Published 4 minutes ago

This aquarium is using electric eel to light up a Christmas tree

This aquarium is using the bio-electric discharges of an Electric Eel to light up a Christmas tree.

Although the lights are not actually powered by the eel, the intensity of their glow corresponds to the strength of the eel's discharges as detected by sensors in the tank that are connected to the Christmas tree.