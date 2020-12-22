|
|
|
Chris Pine Teases His Return In 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Chris Pine Teases His Return In 'Wonder Woman 1984'
ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman caught up with Chris Pine, who shared what fans can expect from the return of Steve Trevor in "Wonder Woman 1984".
Plus, Pedro Pascal shares what it was like to return to the '80s.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Extra - Published
|
Extra - Published
|
Chris Pine is getting ready to roll some D20s. The actor, who is gearing up to return to the world of...
Upworthy - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - "White House Fight" Clip
Check out the official "White House Fight" clip from the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 00:40Published
|
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Best Friends
Check out the official "Best Friends" featurette for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 00:51Published
|
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - "Mall" Clip
Check out the official "Mall" clip from the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 00:46Published
|