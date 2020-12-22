Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Pine Teases His Return In 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Chris Pine Teases His Return In 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Chris Pine Teases His Return In 'Wonder Woman 1984'

ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman caught up with Chris Pine, who shared what fans can expect from the return of Steve Trevor in "Wonder Woman 1984".

Plus, Pedro Pascal shares what it was like to return to the '80s.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chris Pine Talks ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ Plus: Is He Going from ‘Star Trek’ to ‘Star Wars’?


Extra - Published

Chris Pine Dishes on His Return in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’


Extra - Published

Chris Pine to Star in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Movie for Paramount, eOne

Chris Pine is getting ready to roll some D20s. The actor, who is gearing up to return to the world of...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - "White House Fight" Clip [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - "White House Fight" Clip

Check out the official "White House Fight" clip from the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:40Published
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Best Friends [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Best Friends

Check out the official "Best Friends" featurette for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:51Published
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - "Mall" Clip [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - "Mall" Clip

Check out the official "Mall" clip from the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:46Published