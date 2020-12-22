Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago

This is the single day record for COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 2,191 new COVID-19 cases and 79 new deaths including one in Hancock County, four in Harrison County, and four in Jackson County.

MSDH reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases and 79 new deaths

