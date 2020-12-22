Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MSDH reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases and 79 new deaths

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
MSDH reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases and 79 new deaths

MSDH reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases and 79 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 2,191 new COVID-19 cases and 79 new deaths including one in Hancock County, four in Harrison County, and four in Jackson County.

This is the single day record for COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi.

Front... instability looks to b- the mississippi state departmen- - - of health has reported 2,191 ne- coronavirus cases and 79 new- deaths, including - one in hancock county, four in- harrison county and four in - jackson county.

This is the - single day record for covid-19- deaths- in mississippi.

- the statewide total stands at - 197,691 cases and 4,490 deaths.- - - - lets take a look at the cases b- county in our area.

- hancock county has 1,726 cases- - - - and now 51 deaths.

Harrison - county is now at 9,713 total- cases and now 139 deaths.

- - - - jackson county has 8,126- cases, and now 151 deaths - stone county has 1,065 cases an- 18 deaths.- - - george county has 1,620 cases - and 34 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 2,274 total cases and 77 deaths-




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Worst Day In U.S. COVID History As New Cases, Deaths And Hospitalizations Reach New Highs

The United States witnessed the worst day since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, reporting on...
RTTNews - Published

FDA evaluates Moderna vaccine as U.S. sees record daily COVID deaths

The FDA is considering emergency authorization for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, as the nation...
CBS News - Published

Nicola Sturgeon announces 43 Covid deaths and 1,316 new cases in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon announces 43 Covid deaths and 1,316 new cases in Scotland The First Minister addressed Parliament with the new figures.
Daily Record - Published


Related videos from verified sources

MSDH reports 2,191 new coronavirus cases, 79 new deaths Tuesday [Video]

MSDH reports 2,191 new coronavirus cases, 79 new deaths Tuesday

Dec. 22, 2020

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
State Health Dept. Reports 7,962 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

State Health Dept. Reports 7,962 New Coronavirus Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,962 new cases of Coronavirus and 231 additional deaths Tuesday.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 797 New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 797 New COVID-19 Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 797 new Coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:31Published