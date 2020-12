Clooney directs and stars in the sci-fi drama as a scientist trying to warn a spaceship crew of a disaster on Earth.



Related videos from verified sources 'Clooney re-wrote script because I was pregnant'



Felicity Jones stars in The Midnight Sky, directed by George Clooney Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:22 Published 6 hours ago George Clooney: The pandemic is ‘changing’ my new movie



George Clooney says the coronavirus pandemic is “changing the temperature” of his upcoming movie, ‘The Midnight Sky’, which will premiere on Netflix this week. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:46 Published 17 hours ago 'The Midnight Sky' Cast Praise George Clooney



The cast of the new sci-fi drama "The Midnight Sky", including Tiffany Boone, Kyle Chandler, Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo, have nothing but praise for their director and co-star George Clooney. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:20 Published 21 hours ago