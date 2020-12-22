Ireland extends UK travel ban to 31 December
The European Commission has told EU members to lift their UK travel bans - but Ireland has made its own decision.
Michelle O'Neill calls for island wide ban on non-essential journeysSinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has called for a legal ban onnon-essential journeys across the island of Ireland. Ms O’Neill said themeasure should be accompanied by a ban on..
Republic of Ireland extends GB banThe Republic of Ireland has extended its travel ban from Great Britain to 31 December as the country enters strict restrictions.
Heathrow in chaos as hundreds attempt to board last-minute flights before COVID-19 travel bansHeathrow Airport was left in chaos as hundreds attempted to board last-minute flights before COVID-19 travel bans were enforced on December 20.