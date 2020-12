Video Credit: WGHP - Duration: 01:07s - Published 2 minutes ago

Christmas in the ICU: Decorations, lights and many tears

OPELIKA, Ala.

(AP) — Doctors and nurses caring for the sickest COVID-19 patients are doing what they can to get through the holidays.

At one Alabama hospital, the intensive care unit is decorated with Christmas trees, snowman stickers and lights.