The Demographic Group That's Pushing Up RV Sales And Rentals To All-Time Highs

The rising interest of millennials in RVing has now started positively impacting sales and rental numbers.

Business Insider reports a new survey from the RV Industry Association shows millennials are now more interested in buying an RV than any other age demographic.

Business Insider reports a sales of Class B camper vans are particularly hot and has seen an exceptional increase in shipments.

According to data from RV rental platform Outdoorsy, bookings made by the demographic spiked 70% from 2019 to 2020.

The only age demographic that say an increase larger than the millennial spike in travel trailer purchases are Gen Zers.

That group bought 26.24% more Thor Industries trailers in 2020 year-over-year as the younger generation matures into adulthood.