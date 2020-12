Rio hotel-casino hosts holiday turkey giveaway Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:16s - Published 42 seconds ago Rio hotel-casino hosts holiday turkey giveaway The Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas held a holiday turkey giveaway on Tuesday. 20,000 turkeys were passed out to Caesars Entertainment team members. Items were given away via contactless drive up to protect against COVID-19. 0

