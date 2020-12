Related videos from verified sources Doctor Anthony Fauci Urges Americans to Stay Home for Christmas



In a conversation with ‘The Washington Post’ on Wednesday, Doctor Anthony Fauci spoke about the upcoming holiday season. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published 4 days ago Dr. Anthony Fauci Urges Americans to Stay Home for Christmas



Dr. Anthony Fauci Urges Americans to Stay Home for Christmas. In a conversation with ‘The Washington Post’ on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the upcoming holiday season. . He.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23 Published 5 days ago Fauci Warns Of COVID ‘Surge Upon A Surge’



Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted the U.S. would see a spike in COVID-19 infections on top of the existing surge, as millions of Americans return from Thanksgiving travel. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:28 Published 3 weeks ago