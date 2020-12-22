Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published 4 minutes ago

Antarctica Has Reported Its First Cases of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has finally reached Antarctica.

It was previously the only continent to remain unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

36 people at a Chilean research base in Antarctica tested positive for the virus.

In their statement, the Chilean army said they were able to take “timely preventive action” and transport the infected to safety.

They were evacuated to Punta Arenas, Chile, where they have been isolated and are currently in good condition.

When the world first locked down in March, all major research projects in the Antarctic were halted, due to the dangers of its “extreme” environment.

A document by the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs said that an outbreak of COVID-19 in Antarctica would have “potential catastrophic consequences.”.

A highly infectious novel virus with significant mortality and morbidity in the extreme and austere environment of Antarctica with limited sophistication of medical care and public health responses .., Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs, via Associated Press.

... is high risk with potential catastrophic consequences, Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs, via Associated Press