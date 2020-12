World War II Purple Heart recipient gets COVID-19 vaccine in Loch Raven

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 minutes ago

OF THE NEWEST AMERICANSVACCINATED AGAINST THECORONAVIRUS.

95-YEAR-OLDMURRAY SIMON IS THE FIRSTVETERAN AT THE LOCH RAVEN V-AMEDICAL CENTERLIVING CENTER TO GET THE SHOT.I would say by all means, it'sa worthwhile process becausethe pleasing effect of all ofthese innoculations is that--it helps all of us livelittle longer.

SIMON SPENT TWOAND A HALF YEARS ON TEUROPEAN FRONT AS A MACHINEGUNNER... THEN A RADIOOPERATOR.

HE LATER SERVED SIYEARS IN THE ARMY RESERVES.ABOUT THE SHOT... HE ADDS HE'SHAD NO SIDE EFFECTS FROM THEFIRST DOSE... AND HE'S ALREADYSCHEDULED TO GET HIS SECONDDOSE.

