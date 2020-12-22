3 Maryland families receive cars from Vehicles for Change Video Credit: WBAL - Duration: 01:03s - Published 6 minutes ago 3 Maryland families receive cars from Vehicles for Change Three Maryland families in need received cars Tuesday from Vehicles for Change. Living in the Baltimore area without a car can be challenging, but Vehicles for Change is trying to increase mobility for all Marylanders. The organization takes donated cars and trains inmates and those recently released from prison to become certified auto technicians. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CHANCE FOR RAIN OR SNOW ONMONDAY.ASHLEY: THANK YOU.LIVING IN THE BALTIMORE AREAWITHOUT A CAR CAN BECHALLENGING.BUT THERE’S ONE ORGANIZATIONTRYING TO INCREASE MOBILITY FORALL MARYLANDERS.TODAY VEHICLES FOR CHANGE, PRESENTED CARS TO THREEFAMILIES IN NEED.THE ORGANIZATION TAKES DONATEDCARS, AND TRAINS INMATES ANDTHOSE RECENTLY OUT OF PRISON TOBECOME CERTIFIED AUTOTECHNICIANS.THE VEHICLES FOR CHANGEPRESIDENT SAYS JUST OWNING A CARCAN MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE TOSOMEONE’S LIFE.





