3 Maryland families receive cars from Vehicles for Change
Three Maryland families in need received cars Tuesday from Vehicles for Change.
Living in the Baltimore area without a car can be challenging, but Vehicles for Change is trying to increase mobility for all Marylanders.
The organization takes donated cars and trains inmates and those recently released from prison to become certified auto technicians.
