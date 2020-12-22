Arteta: We have to turn it around
Mikel Arteta speaks to Sky Sports following Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Man City in the Carabao Cup.
Guardiola: Facing Arteta is 'strange'Pep Guardiola speaks to Sky Sports ahead of Manchester City's match against Arsenal in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.
Arteta: We need that competitive edgeMikel Arteta speaks to Sky Sports ahead of Arsenal's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.
Arteta wants players to be 'fighters, not victims'Arsenal's under-pressure manager, Mikel Arteta says he expects his players to fight for the team as they try and end their poor run of form against Manchester City in the League Cup.