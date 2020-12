Video Credit: WBAL - Duration: 00:29s - Published 3 minutes ago

SkyTeam 11 captures 'The Great Conjunction' on video!

The two largest planets in the solar system are aligning in what's known as "The Great Conjunction." On the winter solstice Monday, Jupiter and Saturn will look closer to one another than they have since the Middle Ages.

It's called a conjunction, and this one is exceptionally rare for the close proximity.