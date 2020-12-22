Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published 5 minutes ago

How Wealthy Brits Are Slickly Slipping Through London's Lockdown Net

In response to the outbreak of a rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus mutation, over 40 countries have banned flights from the UK.

At the same time, the UK government has shut down most of London and South East England in a new round of lockdowns.

Over the weekend, rank-and-file Londoners flocked to train and bus stations to get out of town while they still could.

But according to Business Insider, members of the monied class didn't have to battle for space on an overhead storage bin.

Instead, British high society went to London's private jet terminals to catch charter flights out of the country.