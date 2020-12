73 Cadets At West Point Accused Of Cheating On Online Exam CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:29s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:29s - Published 73 Cadets At West Point Accused Of Cheating On Online Exam A remote-learning cheating scandal lead to punishments at one of America's military academies. 0

