SNAP recipients in Indiana may now purchase online at ALDI stores, through a partnership with Instac

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

ALDI and Instacart offer a third online purchasing option for Hoosier SNAP users

Is helping them.

"hoosiers"..

Receiving "snap benefits" have "another online shopping option".

"the hoosier works e-b-t cards" can be used to buy groceries through "aldi".

"online purchases" can be "for pick-up" or, "delivery".

It has to be done through "insta-cart".

"amazon" and "walmart" are the other "eligible online options" right now.

The states "family and social services administration"..

Hopes these options help those "most at-risk for covid-19" as well as people who are home-bound.

"illiniois" was "a pilot state" for the program.

We have detailed steps on using "the aldi service" over o our web