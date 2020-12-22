SNAP recipients in Indiana may now purchase online at ALDI stores, through a partnership with Instac
Is helping them.
"hoosiers"..
Receiving "snap benefits" have "another online shopping option".
"the hoosier works e-b-t cards" can be used to buy groceries through "aldi".
"online purchases" can be "for pick-up" or, "delivery".
It has to be done through "insta-cart".
"amazon" and "walmart" are the other "eligible online options" right now.
The states "family and social services administration"..
Hopes these options help those "most at-risk for covid-19" as well as people who are home-bound.
"illiniois" was "a pilot state" for the program.
We have detailed steps on using "the aldi service" over o our web