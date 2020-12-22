Global  
 

Once More, With Feeling? Israeli Government Collapses

The Israeli government officially fell apart on Tuesday at midnight local time.

The collapse came after Israel's parliament failed to meet a deadline for passage of the 2020 and 2021 budgets.

CNN reports Israel will now head to its fourth elections in two years, probably on March 23 next year.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz blamed one another for the collapse of their tenuous coalition government.


