COVID-19 vaccine myths

Homeless people find home in Delhi night shelter during chilly December nights The cold wave conditions in Delhi continue to prevail. Homeless took refuge in night shelters in Kashmere Gate area. The COVID precautionary measures have been taken at the shelter. Caretaker of the night shelter said, "Everyone is provided with masks, and frequent sanitization and thermal scanning is done." IMD forecasts minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius in Delhi for December 23.

Wisconsin officials have partnered with a medical testing company to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests as the state set a new record for disease-related..

Sussex NHS Commissioners seeking volunteers to become Vaccination Champions to help the NHS in Sussex...