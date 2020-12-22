Final day for Channel One Food Bank & RPS meals

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

Is there a new plan for next year?

Today marked the final day of channel one food bank and the rochester public schools giving out meal kits to families with children.

Dozens of families stopped by graham park today to take advantage of the program.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall is live there with more.

Jeremy.

Earlier cars were wrapped around the park as parents and children came out to pick up the final meal kit of the year.

Rps and channel one food bank have been working together to provide meals for children ages one through 18 since the beginning of october.

Although students are going on winter break, food insecurity does not stop.

Parents are hopeful there will continue to be options i think it's important that they come up with a new plan.

I think they are still trying to come up with a new plan and i hope they do.

You see the lines and you see people really need it nolte tells me she isn't worried about her son not getting a meal over winter break but she is concerned about the other children.

We're live at graham park tonight, jeremy wall kimt news thanks jeremy.

Channel one will be providing meals over winter break independent of the rochester public schools.