Broward County Moving Forward With Curfew For Holidays

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:51s - Published
CBS4's Ty Russell reports the curfew would start Christmas Day and last until Jan.

Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3rjyUFX


