Philadelphia Phillies Promote Sam Fuld To General Manager Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:31s - Published 6 minutes ago Philadelphia Phillies Promote Sam Fuld To General Manager The 39-year-old Fuld joined the Phillies in November 2017 as the major league player information coordinator. 0

Related news from verified sources Philadelphia Phillies promote Sam Fuld to general manager Fuld oversaw training, strength and conditioning, and nutrition last season.

Delawareonline - Published 2 hours ago