How To Keep Your Tattoos Looking Strong And Vibrant

A tattoo is the sharpest and vibrant is ever going to look right at the end of the session.

The work will still look good when healed if it was done by a talented, professional tattoo artist.

But according to Allure, other factors influence how long that ink will still look fresh.

For instance, keep tattooed skin away from the sun.

Sun damage can make the ink fade.

Also, avoid putting tattoos on skin that is prone to sagging with age, or by fluctuations in weight or muscle.