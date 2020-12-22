Global  
 

Clothe-a-Child auction helps area children

Video Credit: WTHI
The Noon Optimist Club teamed up with the League of Terre Haute’s Clothes Closet and clothed 992 children during the 86th Annual Noon Optimist Club “Clothe-A-Child” Drive.

Nearly 1000 children across the area will be able to stay warm during the cold months!

It's all thanks to your help.

It was the "clothe-a-child" drive by the "noon optimist club."

This year, it happened in partnership with the "league of terre haute's clothes closet."

Donations help buy "coats", help buy donations help buy "coats", "shirts", "pants", "socks" and "underwear."

Teachers at vigo county schools selected children who could use the clothes.

You can continue to support the cause.

We've put information about how to donate at wthi t-v dot com.




