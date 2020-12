Messi breaks Pele's record goal haul by scoring 644th for Barca

Lionel Messi is now the all-time top scorer for a single soccer club by scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona, one more than Pele's total for Santos.

Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid with Lionel Messi needing one goal to suprass Pele's record of scoring 643 goals for a single club.

Lionel Messi scores his 644th goal for Barcelona during his side's win over Real Valladolid to break Pele's record of the most goals for one club.

Lionel Messi tied Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club on Saturday but was unable to help...

Lionel Messi scores his 644th goal for Barcelona during his side's win over Real Valladolid to break...

Lionel Messi has set a new one-club goals record after netting for the 644th time as a Barcelona...