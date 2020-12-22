Global  
 

Pet of the Week: Deuce needs a loving home

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Pet of the Week: Deuce needs a loving homeMeet Deuce! This six-year-old does great in and out of his kennel.

- - it's tuesday, which means its - time for our favorite day of- the week!

- meet deuce!

This six year old - does great in and out of his- kennel!

- he would love to find a human - that will take him on adventure- and someone who will snuggle hi- during- thunderstorms when he gets- scared.

- he gets along with other dogs,- but he would prefer to be the - spoiled only child or live with- girl dogs only.

- he loves all people, big and- small.- if you're looking to add some - sunshine into your life, deuce- is definitely the one for you!- he is sure to greet you with a- big smile at the door and put - you - in the best mood.

- deuce is heartworm positive but- $293 of his treatment - has already been sponsored at - hssm's wellness clinic.

- he has already been neutered an- could go home with you- today!- he would really love to spend - the holidays with you in a- warm




