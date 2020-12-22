Win big with Mega Millions and Powerball

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

- someone could win big this- week... - the powerball jackpot for - wednesday, december 23, is- an estimated $321 million.- this is the highest the - powerball jackpot has been- since january!

Also, mega - millions has an estimated $330- million jackpot for tuesday,- december 22.- also, the mississippi lottery - corporation - completed its november transfer- of $7-million-970-- thousand-084- dollars and 81- cents in net proceeds to the- lottery proceeds fund in the- mississippi state treasury.

- this brings the total transfer- for fiscal year 2021 to more- than 41 million dollars.- the mississippi department of - transportation also recently- announced the additional- awarding of projects- throughout the state.

- three of the projects are funde- by the state lottery.

- enacted in 2018, the alyce g.

- clark mississippi lottery law - designates the first $80 millio- of