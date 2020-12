Holiday Surprise Arrives For Patients And Staff At UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:47s - Published 6 days ago Holiday Surprise Arrives For Patients And Staff At UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital An internationally recognized opera performer and the artistic director of the Pittsburgh Festival Opera delivered some holiday cheer in the form of music, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus brought a sleigh full of gifts. 0

