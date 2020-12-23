Reports: Bryan Harsin to be Auburn's head coach Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:20s - Published 3 minutes ago Reports: Bryan Harsin to be Auburn's head coach Media reports from national college football writers and local media in Alabama say Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will be the new head football coach at Auburn University. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DEVELOPING NEWSCONCERNING THEFUTURE OF BOISESTATE FOOTBALL...ACCORDING TO THESEVERAL NATIONALSPORTS WRITERSINCLUDING LOCALMEDIA INBIRMINGHAM,ALABAMA....BRONCOHEAD COACH BRYANHARSIN HAS AGREEDTO BECOME THEAUBURN TIGER'S27TH HEAD COACH.WE'LL CONTINUE TOFOLLOW THIS STORYAND WAIT FORCONFIRMATION FROMBOISE STATE.





