Top 20 Baby Yoda Moments

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:24s - Published
This instantly iconic Star Wars character wasted no time endearing itself to fans of the franchise.

For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the cutest, funniest and most memorable moments featuring “the Child,” aka Baby Yoda, from the Disney+ original series “The Mandalorian”.

Our countdown includes Snuggling With Mando, Going to School, Sneaking up on Q9-0, Slurping Bone Broth, Saving Mando, and more!




