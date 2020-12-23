Top 20 Baby Yoda Moments Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:24s - Published 6 minutes ago Top 20 Baby Yoda Moments This instantly iconic Star Wars character wasted no time endearing itself to fans of the franchise. For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the cutest, funniest and most memorable moments featuring “the Child,” aka Baby Yoda, from the Disney+ original series “The Mandalorian”. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend This instantly iconic Star Wars character wasted no time endearing itself to fans of the franchise. For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the cutest, funniest and most memorable moments featuring “the Child,” aka Baby Yoda, from the Disney+ original series “The Mandalorian”. Our countdown includes Snuggling With Mando, Going to School, Sneaking up on Q9-0, Slurping Bone Broth, Saving Mando, and more!





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Baby Yoda space macarons now available



If you're looking for a tasty holiday treat for a Star Wars fan, Baby Yoda Mandalorian macarons could be just the thing. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32 Published on November 24, 2020 Top 12 toys for Christmas revealed



DreamToys in London showcases the top 12 toys ahead of Christmas as chosen byan independent committee of retailers and the Toy Retailers Association. Thetoy industry has faced challenges to adapt to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published on October 28, 2020 Top 10 Worst Covers on Glee



The worst covers on "Glee" were anything but gleeful. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:21 Published on October 26, 2020

