Rural Vaccinations

The Pfizer's and Moderna vaccine continue to be distributed to front-line healthcare workers throughout the US for hospitals in rural areas, it could be days, even weeks before a vaccine arrives; leaving doctors and nurses vulnerable to coronavirus.

As our stephanie poole explains, the push to distribute doses for health care workers is crucial.

"the vaccine is going to make a huge difference in our ability to proceed forward with this pandemic."

Dr. craig moffett is a family medicine physician at maben medical clinic.

He's also in the er at north mississippi medical center- europa.

Earlier today, moffett and other health-care workers were the first in the area to get their shot.

"moderna is the one that i received this morning.

It's being sent to some of the smaller communities because it doesn't have to be stored the same way.

So, we're doing hospital staff at the moment and hopefully as things continue we'll be able to vaccinate more and more staff."

Rural areas, moffett says, are more susceptible to coronavirus.--i.c.u beds and ventilators are not available for patients in critical care, relying on other facilities for assistance.

"having a vaccine is these small communities mean everything.

I'm on staff at a small community hospital.

We've had all our c0vid beds full within the past several weeks.

Fortunately, some of the larger hospitals in jackson and tupelo will accept some of our sicker patients."

With over 1- thousand cases being reported in mississippi each day...moffett says keeping all staff healthy is vital.

" if one of our employees come down with covid with has substantial impact.

Just one nurse having covid in our community makes a difference if we can accept a patient or not.

Butt sots " if we can decrease community spread here locally, then we'll be sending less patients to the larger hospitals so they can focus more on sicker patients."

Reporting in oktibbeha county, stephanie poole, wcbi news.

Dr. moffett says maben medical clinic should receive vaccination dosages within the next couple of weeks.

