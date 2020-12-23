4 County Saving Tips

4 county electric power association says there are different things that could cause your power bill to go up in the winter.

Temperatures are dropping but your electric bill may be rising.

There's also just as many tips for keeping your energy use low.

Holiday lights, cooking, and family gatherings are major causes for a rise in energy use.

The cooperative says you should pay close attention to these things during the winter to avoid a high bill.

"we know that when temperatures plummit, bills go up no matter what kind of heating source you're using, you're going to use a lot more of it because quite frankly people want to be comfortable, and they should be, we just want people to remember that when we get that really cold weather that we're expecting combined with the holidays when there's a lot of people around, you're doing more cooking, you've got lights on, all sorts of things are happening, you can probably expect to see a higher bill come january."

