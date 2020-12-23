Happy Irby Christmas Fund

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 minutes ago

The is part of the annual "Happy Christmas Fund".

Members of the Columbus air force base honor guard hand- delivered baskets of fruit to Columbus neighborhoods this morning.

This is one of Columbus' happiest traditions.

The program is named in honor of its founder, george happy irby.

He was an employee at the columbus club at the base and saved his tip money year after year to buy gifts for the elderly and needy families.

Volunteers and local donors work each year to keep the tradition going.

