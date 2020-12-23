5pm Catholic Action Center Christmas 12.22.2020

Global  
 

For 24 years the Catholic Action Center has been treating families in need to a Christmas shopping spree.

L3: abc 36 news white faith and community christmas store lexington and the pandemic wasn't going to stop the 25th year... but some changes did have to be made.

The annual faith and community christmas store provided gifts, toys, food and other items to almost five hundred families during a five-hour stretch today.

L3: abc 36 news white kelli soard helped organize "faith and community christmas store" this is a unique year.

The faith and community christmas store is operated for 25 years, so this year we've had to do things a little bit differently, but in the light of everything that's been happening this year, this is a bright spot so we're really excited about still being able to provide for the community," said kelli soard, one of the organizers of the event.

L3: abc 36 news white faith and community christmas store lexington families signed up in advance for the event and were given bags filled with goodies for christmas.

