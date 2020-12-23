NBC 26 weather forecast
NBC 26 weather forecast
Tonight, the wind will be picking up, but it will still be mild with temps rising to near 40 by daybreak, Wednesday, we'll have a chance of a little drizzle or light rain.
It's going to be mild and windy with highs in the upper-40s.
We could have a few stray flakes on Wednesday night with the cold front passing.
It's going to start to get much colder with lows in the mid-teens.
Behind this cold front, our temperatures take a nose dive.
We will only be in the upper teens for Christmas eve.
With gusty northwest winds behind the storm.
Wind chills will be between 0 and -10, the coldest temperatures so far this winter.
Christmas will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 20s but wind chills will still remain in the 0 to -10 degree range.
We do improve during the weekend with highs back in the mid 20s on Saturday and then the lower 30s as we head into Sunday with a small chance of seeing some light snowfall.