NBC 26 weather forecast

Tonight, the wind will be picking up, but it will still be mild with temps rising to near 40 by daybreak, Wednesday, we'll have a chance of a little drizzle or light rain.

It's going to be mild and windy with highs in the upper-40s.

We could have a few stray flakes on Wednesday night with the cold front passing.

It's going to start to get much colder with lows in the mid-teens.

Behind this cold front, our temperatures take a nose dive.

We will only be in the upper teens for Christmas eve.

With gusty northwest winds behind the storm.

Wind chills will be between 0 and -10, the coldest temperatures so far this winter.

Christmas will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 20s but wind chills will still remain in the 0 to -10 degree range.

We do improve during the weekend with highs back in the mid 20s on Saturday and then the lower 30s as we head into Sunday with a small chance of seeing some light snowfall.