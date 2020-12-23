5pm Madison County Bracelets 12.22.2020

Global  
 

Very few people want to spend the holidays at the hospital but one Madison County family has to this year.

The pandemic has made families across the country nervous.

...but one richmond family is spending the holidays at uk hospital for another reason...one just as worrisome.

Abc 36's alex king spoke with the wife of a kentucky state police trooper battling colon cancer.

Tracy: "this has been the most devastating thing that i've ever been through in my life."

The day before thanksgiving.

Ksp's aaron stidham was scheduled for an emergency colonoscopy.

When he woke up doctors told him he had stage four colon cancer.

Tracy: "it was absolutely devastating considering that we're so young and it's just been really hard and overwhelming."

Stidham's wife of six and a half years...tracy... says all of the support is what's helping them through.

One way their friends c1 3 have been showing that support is by creating wristbands that say hashtag stidham strong.

All money raised is going directly to aaron and tracy.

On monday.

Aaron had to undergo surgery.

And it's only the start of this battle.

Tracy: "after he heals from this, we hope that he'll get to start chemo the first week of january.

So we'll do chemo for six months and then he'll have to heal for six to eight weeks and then he'll probably have to have two surgeries after that."

She says they'll keep hope through it all.

The madison county fop lodge 47 also wanted to do its part by showing support.

They're going to be selling t-shirts to help pay stidham's medical bills.

Bryan: "cancer is not a cheap sickness.

Illness.

So we'll be there for them."

If you are interested helping.

Visit our website wtvq.com.




