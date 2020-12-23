Three suspects arrested in Monroe County death investigation

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

Updated - Monroe County investigators have charged three suspects in connection with the death of Jack Cowan.

Wtva's chelsea brown is live in monroe county with what events lead up to the search.

I am here right outside of amory where monroe county deputies responded to a call late last week about a burnt vehicle.

That vehicle belonged to jack cowan who was missing and had not been seen or heard from since the day before.

The burnt vehicle led the sheriffs department on an investigation to find cowan.

Over the weekend the investigation began to close in on a few suspects.

Nat sound after speaking with members of the community, individuals provided enough evidence to make arrests in connection to the murder of jack cowan.

"our prayers going out to the family and we appreciate thier patience."

December 20th monroe county sheriff department arrested brian hoover and charged him with arson and murder.

Judge sarah stevens denied his bond.

Monday deputies arrested kayla johns and charged with accessory to murder.

The judge set her bond as one hundred thousand dollars.

Today the monroe county sheriff department tracked down tommy randolph to birmingham alabama, where they arrested him with the help of jeferson county sherriff department.

According to monroe county sheriff kevin crook the two male suspects were in a halfway house together in simpson county before coming to monroe county.

Nat sound "two male suspect one of them known jack before, the female suspect was in a relationship at the time he went missing."

Authorities are still looking for the body of jack cowan .

"we have narrowed the location down and i really think it is just a matter of time, hopefully by the end of the day" deputies are still working the case.... and there could be more charges later.

In monroe county, chelsea brown, wtva 9 news