4th Annual Miracle of Giving Blood Drive

Chelsey Smith from Community Blood Center joins us to discuss an upcoming blood drive on December 28th

We'll tell y c1 blood is in urgent need in northwest missouri and kansas.

Joining us is chelsea smith at the community blood center.

Here to talk to us about a blood drive coming up that we need to know about.

Hi chelsea.

Thanks for having me.

This is an after christmas opportunity for us to get out of the house and give some blood in a safeway.

Can you tell about it?

Yeah.

Absolutely.

This is our fourth annual miracle of giving.

It will be held on monday, december 28th at east hills shopping center from 10:00 a.m.

To 8:00 p.m.

We will be giving away long-sleeved limited editions tee shirts to all donors.

That's really exciting, what can you tell us about the process.

A lot of people that have given blood before covid are familiar, are there new measures we need to know prior to entering the mall?

There are c.d.c.

Guidelines we are following.

That looks like masks worn by donors and staff alike.

We have enhanced disinfecting protocols across all blood drivers.

You will have your temperature checked at the door before you enter the job site and what you will see inside is everyone is socially distanced.

Six feet apart.

We are doing our due diligence to ensure donors are safe.

Chelsea, can you tell us about donating convalescent plasma?

Yes, they antibodies in their system to help treat covid-19 patients with the most severe cases.

If you have had covid-19 and have a negative swab test.

As long as we have record of the positive test, you can come into our donation, show us the test and we will be able to take convalescent plasma.

How long do you have to wait after you get a positive pass.

We are able to donate 14 days after experiencing your last symptom.

We want you to be 14 days symptom free.

Again that blood drive is happening on the 28th of december.

East hills mall.

It's 10:00 a.m.

To 6:00 p.m.

If you're entered, come on out and it sounds like you will be giving away and chiefs long-sleeved tee shirts.

Absolutely.

Thank