Woman, Child Found Dead In Westlake Home, Police Searching For Suspect
Woman, Child Found Dead In Westlake Home, Police Searching For Suspect

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers found the two victims — a woman in her 60s and a 6-year-old boy — after responding at 10:25 p.m.

To a residence in the 1800 block of West 11th Place to conduct a welfare check.