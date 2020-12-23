Governor Brown Talks Legislature's Special Session

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 3 minutes ago

$800 Million in relief and a stimulus package from congress could help Oregonians struggling during the pandemic.

Significant amount of money-- which will allow the state to respond to the ongoing needs of the pandemic and wildfire response.

One of the hardest decisions --brown says was closing down businesses in oregon.

But she said it was necessary in order to save lives.

The $800 million in relief from our state legislature and the long awaited stimulus package from congress will be an enormous lifeline for oregonians who have suffered so much, it will help carry us through the coming months as we continue to gain traction with our vaccine campaign.

This so called lifeline comes as oregon continues to vaccinate health care workers and people living and staffed in long-term care facilities.

Brown says educators, school staff, childcare