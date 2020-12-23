COVID-19: Heart disease related avoidable deaths caused due to lower hospital visit rates

Global  
 

A new study led by UCL researchers has found out that during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, lower rates of hospital attendance for urgent heart problems may have contributed towards avoidable deaths in England.

In this study, published online in the journal Circulation cardiovascular quality and outcomes, researchers at UCL's Institute of Health Informatics estimated the effect of reduced ED visits for suspected cardiac disease on non-COVID-19 related cardiac mortality in England.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a marked decline was observed in visits by patients to the Emergency Departments (EDs) in England and the US, including for people with heart problems.


