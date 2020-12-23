Global  
 

Biden Promises Third Round Of Stimulus Chercks

On Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden promised a third round of stimulus checks.

Business Insider reports Americans urgently need financial relief as the pandemic continues to hamper the economy.

Biden said the actual dollar amount of the next direct payment remains "a negotiating issue." Biden added that Americans senators a round of thanks for pushing for direct payments in the latest COVID relief bill.

The next COVID-19 stimulus package will extend federal unemployment assistance, Biden said.

"People are desperately hurting."


