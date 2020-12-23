St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 day ago

Mary Greer and her husband Henry got to tour their new house.

News.

I'm alyssa martin.

The winners of the 2020 saint jude dream home are excited to move in after getting to tour the house today.

Wtva's bronson woodruff is joining us now live from the dream home with their reactions.

I'm outside the home right now where earlier today, the i'm outside the home right now where earlier today, the winner told wtva, this is one fantastic christmas present.

Mary greer and her husband henry took a tour of their new home today with family and friends.

Mark simpson of legacy construction and his team built the house.

He showed them around.

The two were awestruck as they saw the place they'll soon call home.

The kitchen, the shower and the fireplace seemed to be three of mrs. greer's favorite parts.

She said the house couldn't be better.

"oh, it's a marvelous, wonderful feeling.

It is, it really is, it's the shack of my life because i've never won anything like this before."

She said even though she's delighted to win the house, all she wanted was to help the children, and she's hoping more people will step up and do the best they can to help st.

Jude with its mission.

Live in tupelo, bronson woodruff, wtva 9 news.