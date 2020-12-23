Elkton power outage a reminder to be prepared

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 10 minutes ago

Douglas electric cooperative crews had a busy monday night as they restored power for more than 1000 customers in elkton& after it went out due to damages from a fallen tree.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us how they're using the outage to encourage their customers to prepare for anything.

Trt: 1:29 00:00 take lower for many people in the small town of elkton, monday night was a wake-up call.

Phoner no lower :?last night was a good test run to make sure you have gas and propane and candles?

More than a thousand people went without power for nearly nine hours in the evening.

Staff from douglas electric cooperative say it was caused by a blown-out transmission line& that was hit by a fallen tree.

Phoner no lower:?we didn have to worry too much.

I was worried i wouldn have power when i got here to work this morning?

Member services director todd munsey says monday outage is nothing compared to the snowstorm they dealt with in febuary 2019.

It blanketed douglas county& and munsey says they weren as prepared as they thought.

That why he says they spend most of the year preparing for the winter because anything could happen.

00:45 todd munsey, member services director, douglas electric cooperative:?it always unpredictable.

Whether it animals, whether its vehicles, the weather.

We try to be prepared for anything?

00:52 evita:?as important as it is to make sure douglas electric co-op is prepared for the winter, munsey says it also important to make sure their customers are prepared as well?

He says people should be ready to take off with everthing they need within moments notice.?having a to-go kit you know in the event that somebody needs to leave their home.

Basic supplies, food and water?

If their customers do their part& munsey says theyl do the same.?when the rocks come down, the trees come down, we go to work, get them back up and wait for the next one to happen?

In roseburg