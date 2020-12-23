The tyranny of merit | Michael Sandel

What accounts for our polarized public life, and how can we begin to heal it?

Political philosopher Michael Sandel offers a surprising answer: those who have flourished need to look in the mirror.

He explores how "meritocratic hubris" leads many to believe their success is their own doing and to look down on those who haven't made it, provoking resentment and inflaming the divide between "winners" and "losers" in the new economy.

Hear why we need to reconsider the meaning of success and recognize the role of luck in order to create a less rancorous, more generous civic life.