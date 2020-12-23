Global  
 

'The bare minimum': Trump criticises coronavirus relief package

The president said Congress found "plenty of money" for foreign countries without giving enough support to the American people.


On Tuesday, President Donald Trump criticized the COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress. In a video, he criticized combining the $900-billion COVID package with another measure funding the federal..

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez has more on the stimulus package.

Congress Passes Massive $900B Coronavirus Relief Bill. The 5,600-page relief package passed in the House, 359 to 53, and 92 to 6 in the Senate Monday evening. . The bill includes $600 stimulus..

