Doctor encourages Mississippians to postpone holiday events, says state still seeing Thanksgiving ef

A Winston Medical Center doctor urges people to stay home for Christmas to keep coronavirus cases down.

That have tested positive."

In mississippi,,docto r dustin gentry says theres a 25 percent increase in daily coronavirus infections compared to one month ago..

Today the mississippi state department of health reported over 2100 new cases..

"the state's capacity to take care of of so many patients for several weeks at a time til they either get better and go home or pass away is being really stressed and strained right now."

Gentry said hospital resources are strained because of how long it takes for patients to recover from the coronavirus.

"we started seeing the effects of thanksgiving in the hospital side about a week and a half ago."

Although people began testing positive for the virus one week after thanksgiving..

Gentry said it took a while for some patients to get sick enough to be admitted into the hospital.

Meanwhile the states hospital system is still dealing with the effects of thanksgiving...an d gentry is now worried about what will happen after christmas.

" i'm very concerned."

As physicians across the state prepare for the compounded effects of christmas and thanksgiving gatherings..

Gentry said his family will celebrate christmas at home and are planning a special christmas in july event.

"christmas is important.

A pandemic can't kill christmas, but we all have to be careful about how we celebrate it."

