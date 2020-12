News headlines for Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from ABC 10News



Related videos from verified sources Nevada employment department says some UI claimants may have accounts frozen



The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says some unemployment insurance claimants may have their accounts frozen or transactions blocked. Jeremy Chen reports. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:34 Published 4 minutes ago ABC 10News at 6pm Top Stories



News headlines for Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from ABC 10News Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 10:34 Published 1 hour ago ABC 10News at 5pm Top Stories



News headlines for Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from ABC 10News Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 13:55 Published 2 hours ago