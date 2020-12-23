‘Noise for Toys’ Christmas event at Marina Cantina

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

Two Gulf Coast musicians have partnered up with a local restaurant to help spread joy this Christmas season with the brand-new event ‘Noise for Toys.’

- two gulf coast musicians have - partnered up with a local - restaurant to help spread joy - this christmas season with the- brand new event noise for toys.- the event will be held tomorrow- evening from 6- p-m until 9 p-m at marina - cantina in gulfport and all - proceeds will go- to the gulf coast center for- non-violence and getting- christmas gifts for children.

- noise for toys is a kid friendl- event and will feature live - music by mike halat and donte - nagle, a silent auction, and- pictures with santa for three - dollars.- halat was driven to organize- noise for toys because, due - covid, many children won't have- a christmas this year.- - michael halat, musician,- co-director - of noise for toys: "it's important because everybody's - really affected by covid.

All - of our jobs have been affected.- i know people are going hungry.- i know, as a- - - - child inside, we all want to be- happy this christmas.

So this i- just our opportunity to - give something back and that's- what we're going to do."

Halat also says he already has- - - plans for doing another